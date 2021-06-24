ALTON - State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56) delivered collections from her month-long community baby product drive to Madison County Catholic Charities in Alton, IL.

Denise Brown, Director of Madison County Catholic Charities, thanked Crowe for supporting the Catholic Charities.

“Thank you for the baby supplies, we were so excited to receive them and we’ve already been giving them to families in need,” Brown said. “We do a lot of great things with very few staff so we’re always thankful for the support we receive, whether it’s donations, volunteering or just spreading the word about the good work we do in the community.”

In addition to the food pantry and mobile food pantry, Catholic Charities can help with the cost of rent, utilities, medicine and legal services. For those who want counseling but cannot afford it, they offer a sliding fee scale. Most importantly, the public does not need to be Catholic to receive their services. The Catholic Charities mission is to provide hope and help to those in need.

