CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - The Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo. scored seven unanswered runs in four innings and held the Alton River Dragons to four hits as the Catfish won 8-2 in a Prospect League game played Sunday night at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau.

The Catfish got home runs from Andrew Stone, Diego Johnson and Giovanni Del Negro as part of a 13-hit attack in defeating the River Dragons.

Cape scored once in the second, three times in the third, twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth in building their 7-0 lead, while the River Dragons scored their two runs in the top half of the eighth inning. Cape got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning to make the final score 8-2.

Brady Mutz had a hit and Alton's only RBI in the game, while Blake Burris of Edwardsville, Josh Johnson and Bryce Zupan of Civic Memorial had the only other hits on the night.

Civic Memorial's Brandon Hampton started on the mound for the River Dragons, and threw two-and-a-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out one. Jack McNeil pitched an inning-and-a-third, giving up two runs on one hit, walking one and fanning one, followed by Drew Patterson, who gave up a run on four hits in three-and-a-third innings, striking out two and Zach Carden finished up, throwing in the eighth inning, allowing a run on two hits, walking one and fanning two.

The River Dragons are now 20-25 for the season, and after having their regular Monday off, start the week at home at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park, hosting the Normal CornBelters in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Alton then plays two on Wednesday at the Quincy Gems, with the first game the completion of a suspended game from June and starting at 5 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled game at 6:35 p.m. The Springfield Sliders then come calling to Lloyd Hopkins field on Thursday night, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m., then the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots visit the River Dragons on Friday night, again starting at 6:35 p.m., with Alton going on the road Saturday at Quincy in a 6:35 p.m. start, then wind up their week at CarShield Field in O'Fallon for a Sunday night affair with the Hoots, first pitch being at 6:35 p.m.

