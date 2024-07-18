ALTON - As local bar Catdaddy’s transfers ownership and Cat himself prepares to retire, Dave Perica and bartender Ricky reflected on their years of friendship with Cat and the great times they’ve had at the bar.

“Things in this world always change, but Catdaddy’s will always be the same,” Ricky said. “It’s changed my life for so much the better.”

Ricky has been a bartender at Catdaddy’s for 11 years. He noted that Cat has always been a kind person and generous employer, helping Ricky out once when he had a flat tire on his way home from St. Louis.

Ricky said he never expected to stay at Catdaddy’s for this long, but once he started working there, it became clear that he had found a home. He is thankful for the regulars who raised money for him when he was going through cancer, and he will always appreciate the nights he spent with the people at the bar. He attributes the bar’s welcoming atmosphere and kindness to Cat's influence.

“You have no idea the person that Cat really is,” Ricky said. “He has such a good heart. He has such a kind heart. He looked out for all of us as employees, and he also equally looked out for his guests as well. I can’t say enough kind words. I wish I could come on and say something that he did that was bad. I have nothing.”

Perica echoed Ricky’s thoughts. Cat and Perica have known each other since they were in high school in the 1970s, and they were “always great friends.” He pointed out that Cat has done a lot for Alton’s Boys and Girls Club over the years, and his philanthropic streak has brought a lot of joy to the city.

Dan Herkert, Perica and Ricky also reflected on the recent loss of their friend Rick Faccin, a celebrated county auditor and Catdaddy’s regular. They noted that they spent “a lot of good times” together at the bar, where they built lasting friendships.

“You realize, hey, age is catching up with you,” Perica said. “At the same time, you know what, we’re just thankful to be here and to have had a friend that long and meet all the friends there.”

While Perica and Ricky congratulate Cat on his retirement, they’re sad to see him go. They hope he continues to spend time at the bar, and they’re excited to see the new owners make it their own over the next few months.

“It’s the perfect way to send Cat off. He would love nothing more than his close friends that he’s taken care of through the years and loved through the years to be here to help send him off to the next things that he wants to do in his life,” Ricky added. “We will always think about the place with much love for Cat and for Judy, and we hope that the new owners make it the same and make it as good as it was and it is.”

