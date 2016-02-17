Legendary announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross dialed into The Brian Stull Show on Wednesday night to discuss several topics including…

How should the return of the Undertaker be handled for WrestleMania and why should a younger talent not be concerned with the finish of the match??

What lesson did Daniel Bryan’s farewell teach in terms of presentation and just how far WWE has evolved in terms of dealing with concussions??

Could the suspension of Titus O’Neill be turned into a productive angle??

Plus, Ross explained his role with FITE TV and how the download is providing free wrestling, MMA, boxing, and other combat sports content for users. http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/16-2-17-Jim-Ross.mp3

photo credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports