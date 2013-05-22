OASIS will present “CATCHing Healthy Habits from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in Alton Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria meeting rooms. Presented by Shelby Schroeder, CATCH Healthy Habits coordinator, this free, interactive program will present creative ideas to get people of all ages excited to eat healthy and stay active. “CATCHing Healthy Habits” is a part of the nationally recognized and awarded CATCH Healthy Habits program.

Aimed at older adults, the program will share a healthy snack and learn fun ways to get everyone moving at his or her own pace. The importance of healthy eating and physical activity will be presented along with information about the U.S. obesity epidemic and the chronic illnesses linked to overweight and obesity. Call 800-392-0936 to register for this free program.

