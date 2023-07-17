GODFREY - Mike Logan Ministries is hosting the “Catch The Wave” Revival Across America starting this Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23rd, each night from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will see local church members and people of all religious affiliations gather at the Tim Rooney Stadium on the Lewis & Clark Community College campus in Godfrey.

Mike and Carol Logan appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the upcoming revival event, the message behind it, and much more.

While the revival is starting in Godfrey for now, Mike said he plans to expand the event “from town to town” including East St. Louis, with future plans for a stadium event with all the attendees from each town. Carol said the goal behind this revival is to get people back into the “fellowship” of in-person worship after the pandemic.

“We wanted to say to the people that quit coming to church from COVID, they got kind of used to staying at home and watching church, that God created us to fellowship with him first and then with each other - that’s what makes the cross,” Carol said. “We need to fellowship with each other, so we need to get back into fellowship.”

“He also says to never cease assembling ourselves together, because we need to encourage each other,” Mike added. “Because he’s coming back one day - we don't know when - but we should encourage each other during these times. I believe we’re living in some times where things that are not normal, we’re not used to seeing these things occur.”

Both Mike and Carol emphasized that the event is open to everyone, including those who have faith and even those who don’t, especially the next generation.

“We’re about love - we love everybody. Even God, he loves everyone, but now the sin that is displayed, he dislikes, okay? So we’re promoting love here,” Mike said. “If you want to know about Jesus Christ, come on out."

Mike added that the Alton High School Redbirds football team will be making an appearance at the event, and he has asked other schools for their students to participate as well.

A variety of representatives from various local churches and organizations will also attend, with a different lineup each night of the event, Mike said. The first night on Thursday will feature St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, and St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

Rev. Jerald “Jerry” MeCaskey of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey, who is retiring soon, will also be honored at the event, as will Pastor Sam White of Monroe Memorial, who will cap off the first night.

“We’re all coming together, those who believe in Jesus Christ as their lord and savior,” Mike said. “That’s what the lord put on my heart, that we come together as one body.”

The “Catch The Wave” Revival Across America is sponsored by several local churches and businesses, the names of which will be read during each night of the event.

Carol added that she also helps lift the spirits of women experiencing hair loss and more at Roberta's Lovely Ladies Boutique, located at 603 W. Delmar Ave. in Alton.

“We do the mastectomy fittings for ladies going through cancer, and wig fittings - I do wigs for all ladies with all types of hair loss, not just the cancer ladies … we service all ladies going through any type of hair loss.

“They’re usually very positive, especially the cancer ladies that come in, their attitude is so good,” Carols said. “Sometimes we pray with them, we show love and compassion.”

To learn more about the “Catch The Wave” Revival Across America and Roberta's Lovely Ladies Boutique, see the full interview with the Logans at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

