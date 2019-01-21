Photo of Frank Abagnale, Jr. taken from event flyer.

GODFREY – Tickets are currently available to hear Frank Abagnale, Jr. speak at the Olin Theatre within the Hatheway Cultural Center at Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

For those not in the know, Abagnale is perhaps one of the most successful criminals in American history turned international cyber security expert trusted by the very FBI who spent months hunting him around the world. Abagnale's conman antics were immortalized through “Catch Me If You Can,” a novel he penned, which was converted into a popular movie created by Steven Spielberg. The character of Abagnale was portrayed by Leonard DiCaprio. Tom Hanks was cast as FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who was hot on Abagnale's trail.

Abagnale pulled such notorious crimes as pretending to be pilots, a lawyer and even a doctor. He funded false identities with genius check-bouncing schemes the world over. The complex and successful methods behind his crimes led Abagnale to become an adviser to the FBI – as well as several other international law enforcement agencies – to prevent others from being able to weave such a web as he did.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available at OSFHealthcareFoundation.org/frankabagnale. Abagnale will talk about his life story and how he was able to “transform himself from a notorious con man to an international cybersecurity expert.”

The event is being hosted by OSF HealthCare Foundation, and proceeds will benefit a new OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center Cancer Center.

