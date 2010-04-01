(Alton, IL) - “Earth Friendly” will be the buzz word at the Earth Day Celebration hosted by Castelli’s Restaurant at 255 and sponsored by The City of Alton, on Saturday, April 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the north parking lot.

In celebration of Earth Day, Castelli’s Restaurant at 255 will be inviting the public to a fun-filled day of earth-friendly activities at the restaurant on Saturday, April 24. The community is invited to take part in the festivities, which will include local businesses showcasing their “green” products and initiatives, beer, wine, food, live music, as well as activities for the kids.

“We want to bring education and excitement to the community to encourage more earth-friendly behavior and support local businesses. Alton may be considered a small town, but we can still make a huge impact on the environment if we all work together to reuse, reduce, and recycle”. said Jamie Williams of Castelli’s Restuarant. In an effort to become more “green” as a business, Castelli’s has been recycling restaurant waste since January 2009, including paper, cardboard, plastic, and bottles.



The Earth Day festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the north parking lot of Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, located at 3400 Fosterburg Rd., Alton, IL. Admission is free. For more information, call (618) 462-4620 or visit their website at www.castellis255.com.

