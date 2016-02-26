Cassidy Paige Seehausen
February 26, 2016 9:57 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Cassidy Paige Seehausen
Parents: Randal Grun and Charles Seehausen Jr.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 1:07 pm
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: Janueary 19th, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Marissa Seehausen (11)
Grand parents: Michael Grun of Dallas Texas (deceased), Susie Grun of Los Angeles California (deceased)
Great Grandparents: Esther Grun of Mesquite, Texas