EDWARDSVILLE - Adam Kirk, a current student at Cassens Elementary, achieved a remarkable victory at the Big Shark New Town Triathlon, securing the top spot in the kids overall race for ages 7-10 and the boys age 9-10 division with a time of 10:36.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Big Shark New Town Triathlon, a notable event that draws participants from various age groups, saw fierce competition this year. While much attention was given to graduates from Edwardsville High School (EHS) and Alton High School (AHS) who competed in the adult divisions, Kirk's performance in the children's category stood out.

Kirk's victory is particularly significant given the competitive nature of the triathlon, which tests participants' endurance and versatility across multiple disciplines. His triumph in both the overall and age-specific categories highlights his athletic prowess and dedication.

Triathlon competition consists of swim, bike and run events.

More like this: