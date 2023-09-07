EDWARDSVILLE – The longstanding partnership between Cassens and Sons and SIUE Athletics will continue in 2023-24 and will be strengthened, Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin announced on Monday.

Cassens and Sons has been supporting SIUE Athletics for decades, playing a critical role in the growth and success of the department and the community.

"The investments Cassens has made in SIUE Athletics throughout our history has been significant and impactful," Gavin said. "Early in my time at SIUE, it has been a pleasure to have the chance to work with and build a relationship with Scott Wetzel and his incredible team at Cassens. I am so appreciative of their first-class customer service and unwavering commitment to our mutually-beneficial relationship."

In 2023-24, Cassens and Sons will become one of the inaugural members of the Cougar Community Champions, a new initiative for the highest level partners committed to the growth and progress of SIUE Athletics through support of the Cougars and mutually-beneficial initiatives.

Cassens and Sons will also be highlighted with the Cassens Drive of the Game, a co-branded video highlight recognizing a great drive and basket featured on ESPN+ and on social media accounts for all men's and women's basketball games.

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with SIUE Athletics and are excited to build upon our partnership with their new leadership," said Scott Wetzel, Vice President of Cassens & Sons, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of the SIUE community of students, faculty and staff, fans, and alumni."

ABOUT CASSENS & SONS, INC.

Cassens has been serving Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, IL, residents since 1933. We are very proud of the fact that we recently added the JEEP brand to our CHRYSLER, DODGE and RAM TRUCK franchises. As an AUTOMOTIVE SUPERSTORE, we are prepared to handle all of your automotive needs. We specialize in BODY REPAIR WORK, PARTS and ACCESSORIES, and 5 STAR SERVICE and REPAIRS. If you have been looking for the right Chrysler Dodge Ram or Jeep dealership near Belleville, IL, your search is over. We are located in Glen Carbon, IL, and proudly serve our neighbors in Belleville, IL. Click here to learn more about Cassens & Sons, Inc.

