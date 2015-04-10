Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has a fun, care-free trip coming up in May!

Try your luck at the newly renovated Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights, Missouri on Wednesday, May 13 on the All In At Hollywood trip. Lunch will be served up at the Eat Up! Buffet at your own leisure. This trip is sure to be a winner! The cost is $36 per person and includes lunch, $5 slot play, transportation and gratuities. All bets will be the responsibility of the gambler. The bus will leave at 9:30am and will return at approximately

5:00pm. Arrive no later than 9:15am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, April 29.

Space is limited for all trips, so register early! Residents and non-residents, 21 years of age and older, are welcomed on these trips. All travelers will meet inside the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, prior to boarding the bus in the parking lot.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

