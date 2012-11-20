WORLD-CLASS CELEBRITY TRIBUTE ARTISTS



WHO: World Class celebrity tribute artists from Las Vegas-based The Real McCoy LLC, performing live as Elvis, Tom Jones, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Whitney Houston

WHAT: SEVENS Celebrity Tribute Show, "Through the Decades."

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN: Tickets on sale starting November 20th for $15 for any of the shows, which will be presented Friday, Dec. 28th through Sunday, Dec. 30th at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. each evening.

WHERE: All performances will be at Casino Queen's SEVENS, 200 South Front Street, East St. Louis, IL 62201. Tickets can be purchased at the Queen's Club in the casino.

SIGNIFICANCE: Fans and patrons will be amazed by five acts during each "Through the Decades" show featuring the finest tribute artists whose high-energy live performances will have the audience convinced they are experiencing shows by the original Elvis, Tom Jones, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Drawing from his vast industry experience, Steve McCoy, who is currently nominated by BroadwayWorld.com as "Best Impersonator" for his work as Tom Jones, frequently appeared in the award winning show "Legends in Concert" in Las Vegas and today is the owner of the production company The Real McCoy LLC. He has assembled a group of remarkable tribute artists who play to packed houses around the world. To wind down 2012, the Casino Queen will bring their legendary show to the intimate concert venue at SEVENS, where they will perform twice each night Dec. 28th, Dec. 29th and Dec. 30th. In addition to performing himself as Tom Jones, the other noteworthy acts during each show will include Lori Mitchell Gay as Tina Turner and Whitney Houston, Eddie Moss as Michael Jackson and Cody Ray Slaughter as young Elvis Presley. "I am extremely excited to bring these acts to SEVENS," commented Michael Barker, the Director of Marketing for Casino Queen Casino & Hotel. "This is a great way to finish off the year. It will be an amazing Las Vegas style show featuring a live band, background singers and dancers, all for a very affordable price. This year SEVENS has hosted the best live local talent, and now we are bringing in the best tribute artists from around the world."

Guests must be 21 and older to attend and seating is limited, so those looking for an unforgettable experience this holiday season are encouraged to get their tickets early.

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made more than $9 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For the past six years, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation's highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com >. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter .

More like this: