ST. LOUIS, MO - Casino Queen invites area residents to partake in its Food & Beer Fest from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 29th in the Casino Promenade.

The event will showcase Casino Queen’s fall offerings, including the release of their new house brew and other tasty additions to the menus at Prime Steakhouse and SEVENS Sports Bar. Attendees will be among the first to taste Queen’s Jewel, an amber ale with a smooth finish, and enjoy a free sampling of the new fall menus, featuring Jambalaya Lafayette, Spinach Artichoke Dip, California Chicken Panini and Caramel Apple Cheesecake.

Food & Beer Fest is being spearheaded by Casino Queen’s Executive Chef Alex Eusebio, who oversees Market Street Buffet, Prime Steakhouse, SEVENS Sports Bar and the Deli & Chips, as well as all catering operations for the adjacent Casino Queen Hotel.

“We’re excited to get things rolling for the fall season with the Food & Beer Fest,” said Eusebio. “We encourage fans and friends to come out and enjoy some great food and be one of the very first people to try our delicious new Queen's Jewel Amber Ale, which is now also available for purchase at SEVENS.”

The free event is open to anyone 18 and older. Sampling of alcoholic beverages is limited to those 21 and over.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com . You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter .

