EAST ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen is proud to partner with The World Series of Comedy to bring The Main Event of The World Series of Comedy (WSOC) to the St. Louis region from Sept. 23-28, 2019. The World Series of Comedy is a live stand-up comedy festival for touring comedians, featuring an entire week of comedy seminars and social and networking events for comics, comedy club managers and bookers from the U.S. and Canada.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, the WSOC panel of judges will watch over 500 videos of comics in preparation for the preliminary contests held in the first seven months of the year, with the top 101 comics advancing to The Main Event. Additionally, The WSOC will have a feature weekend in the comedy showroom at Casino Queen (Apr. 12-13).

The WSOC is quickly becoming the largest touring comedy festival in the world and is best described as a contest, festival, networking event, professional development conference and job fair all wrapped into one. The event helps comics obtain contacts and secure more paid work by creating a setting where both comedians and decision makers mingle throughout the series of events. Prizes offered for the winning comedians include jobs at various comedy clubs throughout North America, a recording contract with Uproar Entertainment and professional representation from managers and agents.

“We couldn’t be more excited to find a partner like Casino Queen that prides itself in presenting quality comedy shows,” says Joe Lowers, CEO of The World Series of Comedy. “We look forward to bringing our festival to a great comedy community, and know that our partnership with Casino Queen will help us achieve the goal of introducing up-and-coming comedians to a new fan base, as well as important industry insiders like America’s Got Talent, comedy club owners, and numerous managers and agents. We’ll see you in September!”

The WSOC has welcomed to its stage comedy luminaries such as international touring headliners Dante Rusciolelli (Last Comic Standing), Jerry Corley (The Joke Doctor, Evening at the Improv), Geechy Guy (Star Search winner, America’s Got Talent), Gabe Lopez (Dirty at 12:30, Ralphie May’s personal opening act), Brian McKim (Last Comic Standing, Star Search, Late Late Show) and Traci Skene (Last Comic Standing). Numerous former contestants have gone on to perform on shows like Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show, America’s Got Talent, NBC’s Stand Up For Diversity, The Daily Show, Ridiculousness and Conan.

“We are thrilled to build on the efforts to expand the region’s growing comedy scene by teaming up with The World Series of Comedy to host one of the best and biggest comedy festivals in the nation,” said Jeff Watson, President of Casino Queen. “We had the pleasure of highlighting some amazing live performers this fall and couldn’t be more excited to bring this outstanding event to Casino Queen next year where the newest king or queen of comedy will be crowned.”

For additional questions or more information regarding the comedy festival, contact The World Series of Comedy Vice President Jason Rowland at jason@theworldseriesofcomedy.com. Ticket information for the Main Event will be available at www.wsoctickets.com by March 1, 2019.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com . You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

About The World Series of Comedy:

The World Series of Comedy is North America’s largest touring stand-up comedy festival. Created and produced by CEO Joe Lowers, the focus of the festival is exposing new comedians to industry insiders with the goal of attaining more paid work. Celebrating its 10th year, The Main Event started in Las Vegas and now has grown to include over a dozen cities a year. You can also find The World Series of Comedy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

