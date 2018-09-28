ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen welcomes area residents and lovers of beer and German food to Halloweenfest 2018, which will be held Saturday, October 27th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Casino Queen parking lot. Attendees can expect to participate in classic fall activities, including a pumpkin pie-eating contest, while also getting to see and vote on the various entries participating in a Classic Car Show benefiting the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Classic car owners from across the area are invited to have their cars featured in the Classic Car Show, starting at 11 A.M. There is an entry fee of $20 per car, and attendees will be able to cast their votes for their favorite car by placing $1 in the vehicle of their choice. All proceeds from the entry fee and voting will go to the United Way of Greater St. Louis, which serves over a million people annually (1 in 3) throughout 16 counties in Illinois and Missouri.

The car owner garnering the most votes will take home the top prize of $500, with the 2nd place winner getting $200 and the 3rd place winner enjoying dinner for two at Prime, the Casino Queen’s exceptional steakhouse. Those who would like to have their classic automobile included in the car show can sign up via Casino Queen’s Facebook at @CasinoQueen777 or e-mail Chef Alex Eusebio, aeusebio@casinoqueen.com

The pumpkin pie-eating contest will begin at 4 p.m. Each contestant will receive one Pumpkin-Pie to eat, hands free! The first person to completely eat their pie without using their hands will win the grand prize of $300. Second-place winners will receive a dinner for two at Prime, and third-place winners will receive dinner for two at Sevens, the Casino Queen’s popular sports bar. Prospective pumpkin pie-eaters must be 18 (21 in order to enter casino cage to claim prize) or older and can sign up for free the day of the contest. All the pumpkin pies will be provided by Belleville-based 4204 Brewing, which is co-sponsoring the event.

Throughout the day, the Casino Queen’s food & beverage team also will be offering a variety of German-style cuisine for sale, including pretzels, sauerbraten, and German sausage. The Casino Queen’s brand-new Queen’s Jewel beer, an amber ale with a smooth finish recently introduced on the menu at Sevens, will also be available, along with other beverages. A live DJ will be spinning the event, which will also feature face-painting and classic fall décor. The event is free and open to all ages.

