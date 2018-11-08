EAST ST. LOUIS - In recognition of Veterans Day to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country, Casino Queen is offering all retired and active duty military members a free meal at the Market Street Buffet on Monday, November 12, 2018 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. In order to receive the free meal, guests must present a valid military ID.

The Casino Queen’s Market Street Buffet offers something for everyone. While diners always expect an enticing array of food to choose from, Executive Chef Alex Eusebio’s focus on fresh produce ensures an ever-changing selection at the various stations. Meat lovers will be delighted to know that local favorite Norrenberns of Mascoutah, Ill., now provides all the carved meats for the Buffet, while vegetarian options also are in abundant supply. Diners can round out their meal with a range of delectable desert options, thanks to Casino Queen’s partnership with St. Louis based La Bonne Bouche and Alpha Baking. Other recent fun additions to the Market Street Buffet include a new Bloody Mary Bar, Mimosa Bar and Chocolate Fountain. That Chocolate Fountain will be among the specific items tempting taste buds on Veterans Day, along with Yankee Pot Roast, Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup and Chili, as well as the ever-popular Apple Pie.

Given the presence of Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, the St. Louis region is home to many military retirees and thousands of additional active duty and reservists.

“These brave men and women have made countless sacrifices for our country and community to protect the freedoms that we enjoy,” commented Jeff Watson, president of the Casino Queen. “While a simple meal cannot express the depth of our appreciation for their service, we hope they will accept this gesture as a token of our gratitude, and we will be honored to serve them as our guests at the Casino Queen on Veterans Day.”

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com . You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter .

