ST. LOUIS – Casino Queen, a picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, will honor Independence Day with an all-American buffet filled with grilled favorites and exciting gaming promotions, available Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4.

Market Street Buffet will kick off Fourth of July festivities with a selection of barbecue favorites, available throughout the weekend. Featured holiday additions to the regularly available offerings include grilled steaks, hamburgers, brats, barbecue ribs, hot dogs and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Casino Queen will also offer gaming promotions for Royalty Rewards members throughout the day on Sunday, July 4. From 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 12 a.m., Royalty Rewards members will receive 7X the points normally earned; and from 2 – 7 p.m., members will receive 4X the points normally earned.

In true Independence Day fashion, Casino Queen guests will have front row seats to Marquette’s fireworks show, starting at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Players are invited to sign up for Royalty Rewards, Casino Queen’s rewards program, to receive provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to Casino Queen including increased point multipliers, prizes such as free slot play, as well as eligibility in select tournaments and special events. More information about Casino Queen may be found online at www.casinoqueenmarquette.com.

More like this:

Related Video: