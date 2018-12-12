EAST ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen invites area residents to partake in one of St. Louis’ biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Monday, December 31st. Guests will enjoy a specialty buffet, live DJ pumping the tunes on the casino floor, a countdown to midnight with party favors for all, photo opportunities with Vegas Showgirls and giveaways to Las Vegas every hour throughout the evening.

Diners can expect an enticing array of food to choose from at the Market Street Buffet, with the New Year’s Eve menu featuring Prime Rib, Oysters on the Half Shell, Sushi and other delectable options. The cost is $38 per person and will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration shifts into high gear at 8 p.m. when one of the best Laser DJs in the St. Louis area gets the party started at SEVENs for the highly anticipated Black Ice Party. The event has no cover charge and is open to anyone 21 and older.

Starting at 8 p.m., one lucky winner at the top of every hour will win a trip to Las Vegas ($2,500 value). Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience first-hand a Viva Las Vegas atmosphere and be photographed with Las Vegas Showgirls in the Casino Promenade from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming 2019 with fans and friends for a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration,” said Jeff Watson, President of Casino Queen. “We have planned a night with continuous entertainment and nearly half a dozen chances for our guests to walk away with the ultimate prize, a trip to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

For more information regarding the evening’s celebrations, visit www.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/promotions/.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com . You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

