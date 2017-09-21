EAST ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen today announced that it is partnering with CrimeStoppers to offer UP TO $26,000 as a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at the casino in the early hours of Sunday morning, Sept. 17, 2017.

During the robbery, the suspects shot an unarmed security guard who remains in stable condition at an area hospital. They remain at large.

“We are thankful that the injuries sustained by one of our security guards on duty Sunday morning were not life threatening and that no other patrons or employees were injured during this brief, very isolated incident,” said Jeff Watson, president and general manager of the Casino Queen.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While the guard is now in stable condition, he has a long road to recovery ahead. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time, and we are hopeful that the reward being offered will lead to the swift capture of the suspects involved.”

If anyone has any information about these armed robbery suspects, they are asked to please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). If their TIP, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the Felony Arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this armed robbery, they may receive a reward OF UP TO $26,000.00. Photos of the suspects are available on the CrimeStoppers website here.

ALL TIPS INTO CRIMESTOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS. THE ORGANIZATION HAS NO CALLER ID, NO VOICEMAIL AND NO WAY TO TRACE AN IP ADDRESS. ALL TIPS MUST BE CALLED OR EMAILED DIRECTLY INTO THE CRIMESTOPPERS TIP HOTLINE ONLY OR MUST BE RECEIVED THROUGH THE FREE P3 APP TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR THE CRIMESTOPPERS REWARD. * Toll Free Tip Hotline: 1-866-371-8477* * www.stlrcs.org * Free App: P3 Tips*

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebookand Twitter.



More like this: