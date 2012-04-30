Fans encouraged to save time and money this weekend by taking advantage of free parking and a free shuttle ride from Casino Queen



EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., April 27, 2012. . . With the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues both in town this weekend, and road construction set to close part of westbound I-64 downtown, the Casino Queen is reminding fans that its free shuttle service can be great option to avoid the traffic hassles and potential delays and save a bundle by not having to pay for expensive parking close to the stadium or arena. Casino Queen offers an abundance of free parking and its free Sevens shuttle service begins two hours prior to the start of each game and continues until one hour after each game’s completion.

The free shuttle picks up sports fans approximately every 15 minutes right outside the Casino entrance and drops them right at the ballpark and arena. Parking at the Casino Queen is not only a perfect way to avoid traffic and high costs of parking, but it also gets fans steps away from the action, entertainment and exceptional dining offerings inside the casino.

“The SEVENS free shuttle is absolutely a time and money saver for people attending sporting events downtown,” said Jeff Watson, general manager of the Casino Queen. “And, for those without tickets to the games, the SEVENS sports lounge is the perfect spot for fans to be in a fun atmosphere and still cheer on their favorite teams.”

SEVENS sports lounge was specifically designed to give fans the ultimate sports-viewing experience. The sports lounge features a 14-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall retractable screen, four 70” HD LED flat screen TVs and a video wall consisting of four 46-inch flat screens tiled together to form one large screen. On days when there are several games taking place, the video wall can be used to show one game while the big retractable screen can display another, which is any sports fans dream come true. The atmosphere is enhanced even more by the menu created by the award-winning executive Chef, Ken Fischer, which features daily specials and game-day deals. Blues fans will appreciate Play-Off Specials currently being offered before each game, including $1 draft beer and $5 personal pizzas.

While the free service is a great choice on weekends like this when both teams are in town and play off fever really brings out the crowds, Casino Queen reminds sports fans that the free shuttle runs all year long when the Blues, Cardinals or Rams are in town.

