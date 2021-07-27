LAS VEGAS – Casino Queen Holding, Inc. and Konami Gaming, Inc. will soon introduce SYNKROS® to power casino systems technology at DraftKings at Casino Queen in St. Louis and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa. Both casino destinations will launch Konami’s latest award-winning systems innovations, including SYNK31™—the all-in-one Title 31 / Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution starting in early fall.

With personalized casino rewards, random floor-wide jackpot events, digital drawings, and system-delivered slot tournaments, guests will soon enjoy an array of exciting loyalty experiences and the full convenience of cashless wagering when gaming at their favorite Casino Queen location with SYNKROS.

“Convenience and technology are core components in our mission to deliver an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience in the region,” said Terry Downey, President and CEO of Casino Queen Holding, Inc. “SYNKROS provides the robust, core infrastructure to power that mission for the next generation of gaming.”

Casino Queen has selected a suite of technology with the potential to deploy secure, cashless gaming across any of the 1,450+ slot games and 28 table games at the company’s two casinos, which are located along the banks of the Mississippi River. Powered by SYNKROS’ Money Klip™, this cashless wagering technology allows quests to fund their account at the cage, the slot machine, or by a prepaid account, for safe and seamless wagering through their Royalty Rewards card. Additionally, all loyalty activity helps open a mix of exciting rewards, offers, bonus events, and tournament opportunities, personalized according to entertainment preference and spend.

“In alignment with our East St. Louis expansion, including our state-of-the-art sportsbook, fresh dining options, and diverse gaming floor; we’re excited to add the industry’s top systems technology across our Casino Queen locations,” said Downey.

“Casino Queen is expanding the reach and potential of its portfolio in exciting ways to create a differentiated experience,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami is thrilled to partner with Casino Queen at this time and support its locations with the very latest SYNKROS systems releases available.”

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

