EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., May 1, 2014. . . Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps (RAM) will be providing a dental, vision and medical clinic in East St. Louis this Friday, May 2 through Sunday, May 4, and the Casino Queen will be helping to make sure the participating volunteers are rested and fed during their visit.

The event provides a wonderful opportunity for those in the community to get medical attention they may not be able to afford otherwise, but it is dependent upon the many volunteers who give so generously of their time to provide that care. In recognition of the service and to support the effort, Casino Queen will be providing RAM with 20 rooms at the Casino Queen Hotel at no charge, along with lunch on May 2 for the 250 volunteers.

“The services that the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps provide is something that our community benefits from and we want to be able to help that cause,” said Jeff Watson, President and General Manager of the Casino Queen. “Being able to provide a place for some of these volunteers to stay while assisting those in East St. Louis and providing lunch for them is just a small way for Casino Queen to thank them for the great work they are doing in our community”

As the only employee-owned casino in the nation, the Casino Queen strives to enhance the community in which many of its owners, customers and their families live. Since it was established in 1993, the Casino Queen has made more than $10 million in charitable contributions.

Casino Queen is located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill. and has invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com. You can also find Casino Queen on Facebookand Twitter.

