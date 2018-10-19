EAST ST. LOUIS - Adding even more value for its patrons, Casino Queen is bringing popular comedians Rich Vos and Ian Bagg to the St. Louis metropolitan area this fall. The stand-up comedians will showcase their live acts at the Casino Queen Hotel Ballroom for a series of highly anticipated shows during early November and December.

Rich Vos came in third on the first season of NBCs "Last Comic Standing" in 2003. He is a two-time Oscar writer, co-wrote the Netflix documentary "Women Aren't Funny" and co-host's a podcast "My Wife Hates Me.” Vos also has four Comedy Central specials, has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel, The Joe Rogan Experience, WTF with Marc Maron and more. Joining him will be two local comedians, Tina Dybal and Rafe Williams. Dybal was voted the 2018 Funniest Person in St. Louis, in Helium Comedy Club's funniest person contest, and Williams has been described as one of St. Louis' brightest comics, winning the Helium Comedy Club contest in 2016. Shows begin Friday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. with two additional shows at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Canada native Ian Bagg’s credits include NBC’s Last Comic Standing, guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Craig Ferguson and more. His new standup special 'Conversations' is a hilarious look at his live show, presented by Comedy Dynamics. Bagg is set to perform Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with special guests Stephon Hightower and Chris Cyr. Hightower is an up-and-coming comedian, featured regularly at comedy clubs in the St. Louis area, and Cyr is the host of Impolite Company, a daily radio show out of St. Louis, and has opened for a number of national headliners.

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our offerings and provide more reasons for fans, friends and comedy enthusiasts to visit our facility,” said Jeff Watson, President of Casino Queen. "Every year we strive to raise the bar with talent and we're especially excited about the amazing live performers lined up this fall.”

The comedy shows are open to anyone 21 and older. Event tickets are available for purchase at http://www.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/event-calendar/.

