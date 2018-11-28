EAST ST. LOUIS - Casino Queen added stand-up comedy to its entertainment roster earlier this month and the fun continues as they welcome national headliner Ian Bagg just in time for the holiday season.

The comedy scene in St. Louis has been undeniably growing in recent years and Casino Queen is excited to extend that momentum into the Metro East. Bagg will showcase his highly anticipated live act - produced in partnership with local entertainment and media company We Are Live! - in the 250 capacity Ballroom at Casino Queen Hotel. Tickets are $20 and available at www.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/event-calendar/ . Followers of the Casino Queen Facebook page can receive 50% off tickets by using the discount code listed in the Event Page!

Canada native Ian Bagg is currently touring the world, selling out clubs all over the US, Canada, Europe and Australia. His credits include NBC’s Last Comic Standing, guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Craig Ferguson and more. His new standup special 'Conversations' is a hilarious look at his live show, presented by Comedy Dynamics. Bagg is set to perform Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with special guests Stephon Hightower and Chris Cyr. Hightower is an up-and-coming comedian, featured regularly at comedy clubs in the St. Louis area. Cyr is the host of Impolite Company, a daily radio show out of St. Louis, and has opened for a number of national headliners.

“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our offerings and provide more reasons for fans, friends and comedy enthusiasts to visit our facility,” said Jeff Watson, President of Casino Queen. "Every year we strive to raise the bar with talent and we're especially excited for Ian Bagg to round out the line-up of amazing live performers we’ve had the pleasure of highlighting this fall.”

The comedy shows are open to anyone 21 and older.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com . You can also find Casino Queen on Facebook and Twitter .

About We Are Live!:

We Are Live! is a St-Louis based entertainment and media company specialized in the production of comedy-centric conversations and events. Visit www.weareliveradio.com .

