East St. Louis, Ill., [Mar. 7, 2019] - After adding stand-up comedy to its entertainment roster last fall, Casino Queen is excited to extend the momentum of St. Louis’ growing comedy scene and continue the fun as they prepare to welcome national headliner Jimmie Walker to the Metro East. Walker will showcase his highly anticipated live act in the 250-person capacity Ballroom at Casino Queen Hotel. Tickets are $20 and available at www.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/event-calendar/.

Jimmie Walker took the country by storm in 1975 on the hit television show "Good Times" with the role of the broadly strutting, wisecracking J.J. Evans that launched him into television stardom. "Dyn-o-mite!" was the popular catchphrase that made him a famous household name nationwide. He was the first winner of the NAACP Image Award and won a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. On the late-night circuit, Walker has performed on The Late Show with David Letterman more than 25 times, Politically Incorrect more than 15 times and has appeared on The Tonight Show. As an actor, he's been featured in numerous hit comedies, including the series Doin' Time, B.A.D. Cats and guest appearances on The Larry Sanders Show. For film, Walker has appeared in Airplane, Let's Do It Again, Home Alone 2 and Bustin' Loose.

Despite all Jimmie's success on the big and small screens, stand-up comedy remains his first love as he has now been entertaining audiences around the world for over four decades. Walker currently tours the country 35 - 45 weeks a year - performing live and being a featured guest on game shows and late-night television. Walker is set to perform Saturday, Mar. 16 at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with special guest Todd Link.

“Since St Louis’ comedy scene has been undeniably growing in recent years, we’re thrilled to be able to continue providing even more reasons for fans, friends and comedy enthusiasts to visit our facility,” said Terry Hanger, President of Casino Queen. "We strive to raise the bar with talent every year, and we’re especially excited to have the legendary Jimmie Walker grace the stage here this month.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The comedy shows are open to anyone 21 and older.

About Casino Queen:

Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., is the only employee owned, locally owned casino in the country. It was established in 1993 and has since made more than $10 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. For more than a decade, Casino Queen has been recognized for having the nation’s highest slot payback among individual casinos by Casino Player Magazine. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com or find Casino Queen on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

More like this: