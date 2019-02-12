EAST ST. LOUIS - After adding stand-up comedy to its entertainment roster last fall, Casino Queen is excited to extend the momentum of St. Louis’ growing comedy scene as they welcome comedian Bruce Veach to the Metro East this month. Veach will showcase his highly anticipated live act in the 250 capacity Ballroom at Casino Queen Hotel. Tickets are $10 and available at www.casinoqueen.com/stlouis/event-calendar/.

Based in the Midwest, Bruce began performing in 1985 and, over the years, he has developed a style that truly entertains his audiences with a unique twist on real life situations. After spending his early years as a comic in traditional comedy clubs, Veach then performed exclusively as a Christian Comic in churches for eight years before returning to the club circuit. These experiences armed him with the ability to have an audience rolling on the floor with laughter, without worrying about being red with embarrassment. This trait makes him perfect for any type of audience as he relies on wit and cleverness and not shock and profanity to achieve laughter. In 2009, he published his first book “Folks love Chicken Wings and 99 Other Semi Proven Facts,” which peaked at number one on Amazon.



Veach is set to perform Friday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. with special guests Gary Rittenhouse, Jamie Fritz and Carlie Lawrence. Rittenhouse, now semi-retired, comes in with over 20 years of performing experience and only performs once or twice a year – which makes your chance to see him much more special. Fritz has opened for Kevin Farley, Jimmie Walker and more, offering a fresh female perspective that appeals to both men and women. Lawrence is new to the comedy scene but proves that a pretty face can be very funny. Prior to breaking into the comedy world, she was a member of the Memphis Grizzlies dance team and served as the in-game host.



“We’re thrilled to be able to expand our offerings and provide even more reasons for fans, friends and comedy enthusiasts to visit our facility,” said Terry Hanger, President of Casino Queen. "We’re especially excited to get things rolling for the new year with Bruce Veach and look forward to another amazing lineup of live performers to come in 2019.”

The comedy shows are open to anyone 21 and older.



