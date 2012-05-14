East St. Louis casino consistently delivers the most generous payouts for individual gaming operations

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., May 14, 2012. . . For the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, 7 is proving to be a lucky number as the popular gaming facility just captured its 7th consecutive title as “Home of the Loosest Slots.” It’s a title no other individual casino in the country can claim and uniquely positions the Casino Queen in the competitive St. Louis gaming market as having the most generous slots.

The Casino Queen returned 93.57 percent of slot wagers to players last year to once again earn the coveted title. Sitting at or near the top of this industry trade’s survey for the past decade, the Casino Queen has made it a commitment to continue to offer unmatched payouts, attracting Midwest gaming fans who want to get the most out of their entertainment dollars.

“The Casino Queen prides itself on being the best value in the St. Louis gaming market”, said Jeff Watson, General Manager of the Casino Queen. “Casino Queen is committed to providing our guests the best gaming value and customer service in the area. We offer quality food at affordable prices and great entertainment. Casino Queen’s loosest slots give players large payback percentages. On top of all of that, Casino Queen has partnered with local sports teams on hotel packages, discounted ticket options and a free shuttle ride to the game.”

While those newcomers may be drawn to Casino Queen by the opportunity to play in the home of the loosest slots, they will appreciate the various other amenities that are also housed inside the 200,500-square-foot gaming facility. The Casino Queen rivals other establishments across town and around the country in terms of its décor, ambiance, high-end finishes and entertainment value for the guests’ money. At 38,000 square feet, the gaming floor features more than 1,100 slot machines and 28 table games all on one smoke-free level.

Patrons can also get a taste of fabulous food cooked by the award-winning Executive Chef Ken Weicker. Chef Weicker is responsible for the Casino Queen’s unique dining entities including: Prime Steakhouse, the Market Street Buffet and SEVENS Sports Lounge. Each restaurant is distinctive in its own way, but keep in mind the SEVENS Sports Lounge is also home to a wealth of Cardinals memorabilia, including game-used batting gloves from the 2011 World Series MVP, David Freese, which were added to the display this past Sunday, April 29.

The Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front Street in East St. Louis, Ill., was established in 1993 and has since made more than $9 million in charitable contributions and invested more than $200 million in capital improvements on the East St. Louis riverfront. The Casino Queen Hotel originally opened in January 2000. For more information, visit www.casinoqueen.com.

