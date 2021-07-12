Casino Queen Announces August 2021 Listings And Events Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - A picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, Casino Queen’s thrilling casino spans three decks and is situated on a picturesque, 31-acre site with stunning scenic bluff views at 100 Anti Monopoly St. The 17,000-square-foot casino features more than 400 machines and two blackjack tables, with several tables offering electronic blackjack, roulette and craps games. Casino Queen’s restaurants span casual with Deli & Chips and Market Street Buffet, a classic buffet experience elevated with fresh local ingredients and seasonal produce; to made-from-scratch baked goods at Market Street Baking Company and signature fried chicken and sides at Market Street Home-Style Chicken. GAMING A picturesque riverboat casino on the banks of the Mississippi River, Casino Queen’s thrilling casino spans three decks and 17,000 square feet. In addition to more than 400 machines and two blackjack tables, the casino features several electronic table options offering blackjack, roulette and craps games. Casino Queen’s guest loyalty rewards program, Royalty Rewards, provides personalized offers and one-of-a-kind access to Casino Queen. Sunday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Live table games are available Friday – Saturday 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. August Bar Specials Throughout the month of August, guests may purchase an Ocean Water, a combination of UV Blue Vodka, Malibu Rum and Sierra Mist, priced at $4 at the casino bar. Promotions Honey Bee Multiplier Every Thursday in August, Diamond and Crown Royalty Rewards members using their Royalty Rewards card will receive 7X the points normally earned; Ruby and Emerald Royalty Rewards members will receive 5X points normally earned. Some restrictions apply. Bonus Bucks Hot Seat Drawings From 4 – 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in August, hot seat winners will be randomly selected every half hour to win $100 in Royal Free Play. All players must be actively playing with their Royalty Rewards card at the time of the drawing to qualify and winners must be present to claim their prize. Barrel Bash Free Play From 9 a.m. – midnight every Saturday in August, guests may earn up to $75 in Royal Free Play. For every 1,000 points earned, guests will receive $15 in Royal Free Play. A maximum of 5,000 points may be earned with a maximum reward of $75 in Royal Free Play. Guests may visit the Royalty Rewards Player’s Club or VIP Lounge to redeem. Sunday Funday 5X Points From 9 a.m. – midnight every Sunday in August, Royalty Rewards members using their Royalty Rewards card will receive 5X the points normally earned. Some restrictions apply. 4X Points From 9 a.m. – midnight every Tuesday in August, guests who use their Royalty Rewards card will receive 4X points normally earned. Some restrictions apply. Fab 50 Every Wednesday in August, any guest 50 years old and over may receive 15 percent off their lunch or dinner buffet when paying with cash or card. Guests who earn 250 points may receive a voucher for a free buffet, valid Sunday through Thursday for lunch or dinner. Play for Buffet From 9 a.m. – midnight every Friday in August, guests that earn 500 same-day points will get to keep the points and receive a voucher for a free buffet, valid any day of the week for lunch or dinner. Guests may visit the Royalty Rewards Player’s Club or VIP Lounge to redeem. FOOD & BEVERAGE Deli & Chips Deli & Chips, Casino Queen’s casual walk-up restaurant, offers a selection soups, salads, filling appetizers, sides, sandwiches made fresh daily and more, including a double and single burger and cheeseburger, brats, sloppy joes, nachos and fried cheese curds. Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message Market Street Baking Company Market Street Baking Company offers made-from-scratch baked goods that utilize the finest quality local ingredients and family recipes. A la carte offerings include cheesecakes and pies; dessert bars including brownies, chocolate revel bars and chocolate caramel bars; chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and peanut butter cookies; cupcakes; and more available to order by the dozen. Orders may be placed by calling 563-873-6777. Open daily 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Market Street Buffet Market Street Buffet can be found landside next to the Casino Queen Casino on the main level of the two-story Pavilion. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Market Street Buffet serves a delightful array of dishes from cultures around the world. Favorites include broasted chicken, lemon pepper broiled cod, fried shrimp, and a carving station with ham, among other selections. Open for lunch Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Open for brunch Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Open for dinner Sunday – Thursday 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 4 to 9 p.m. All American Tuesdays Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday Market Street Buffet will serve some delicious home-cooked, classic comfort food favorites, including meat loaf, casseroles, chicken pot pie and more. The lunch buffet is priced at $11.99 per person, and the dinner buffet is available for $15.99 per person. Brunch Available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Market Street Buffet will offer a wide variety of brunch options, including a carving station, eggs made-to-order, sweet and savory griddled dishes, peppered bacon, French Toast sticks and more. The buffet is priced at $14.99 per person. Market Street Home-Style Chicken Specialties include signature fried or broasted chicken and sides, such as baked beans, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and mashed potatoes and gravy. More information and orders may be placed by calling 563-873-6777. Open daily 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. MEETINGS & EVENTS Sevens The second story of the Pavilion is home to Sevens, one of Marquette’s top destinations for special events. Just steps away from the riverboat casino, Sevens offers 2,100 square feet of flexible space complete with a stage that is ideal for any type of meeting or event, from sit-down luncheons to live entertainment for up to 150 guests. The space may be configured to include a projector screen and A/V capabilities, plus the culinary team offers an array of menus. Live entertainment returns to Sevens with "A Night with Legends," featuring Jonathan Lyons and Leo Days with two shows on Thursday, Sept. 9. The award-winning artists will perform and pay tribute to Elvis, Johnny Cash and Michael Jackson. Show times are 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Monday, Aug. 3 and are priced at $15 each for floor tickets and $20 each for upper-level tickets. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-496-8238, by visiting Market Street Buffet or online at www.casinoqueenmarquette.com/experience.