ALTON - The Alton Belle Casino is having a reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Mac’s Time Out In Alton.

Yvonne Rushton, an area Realtor, and some others are hosting the Belle Casino Reunion.

“We did one for our 20th anniversary, and it was a huge turnout,” she said. “We expecting a good turnout for this one, too!”

“This is something a few employees have taken on because we have had such wonderful friendships over the years since the casino came to Alton in 1991. This is not about the casino, but more about the life of our connections.”

Rushton said for her, her sphere of area influences are connected in some way to the Alton casino.

“I worked at the casino for 23 years, but now I am a Realtor,” she said.

Any casino employees who wish to attend, visit Mac’s Timeout between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, Rushton said.

