EDWARDSVILLE – Lorie Cashdollar helped get Edwardsville's girls' outdoor track season off to a good start at Friday's Southwestern Illinois Relays meet at EHS' Winston Brown Track Complex.

Cashdollar ran the second legs of the Tigers' winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays at the meet, the senior helping her team cover the distances in 4:15.55 in the 4x4 and 9:48.23 in the 4x8 to help her team finish fourth in the meet with 94 points, two points away from third-place Alton on the day.

Conditions for the meet weren't the best, with rain a stiff breeze producing chilly conditions for the meet. “No excuses,” Cashdollar said. “Our team came prepared and ready to run; on days like today, it's whoever can tough out the weather. Our 4x8 went pretty well – we got a season-best overall time. Our 4x4, all we could do was fight to the end; we ended coming out with the win, so it was a pretty good day overall.”

Cashdollar will be heading to DePaul University in Chicago next year; as for goals she's set for this track season, “I definitely want to go to state in an individual event this year, hopefully the 800,” she said, referring to the IHSA Class 3A state meet the weekend of May 17-19 at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field in Charleston. “Really, just looking to get into college stronger than ever and right back on my feet where I left off this season.

“So far, it's been going pretty well and I look forward to more of the same ahead. I'm really looking forward to a good senior year; I've been working really hard for so many years running; all you can hope for is the best.”

Edwardsville's next meet comes at noon March 30 when the Tigers take part in the Lady Maroon Invitational meet at Belleville West before taking on Alton in a dual meet at 4 p.m. April 2 at Alton High's Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

