Edwardsville's Lorie Cashdollar took first in the 800 meters at the O'Fallon Invitational on Friday with a time of 2:18.78..

O'FALLONEdwardsville took second as a team in Friday's O'Fallon Invitational girls track meet at O'Fallon Township High School's track.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The host Panthers won the team title with 230 points, with the Tigers trailing with 149.5 points; Belleville West (third with 125.5), Triad (fourth with 81) and Freeburg (fifth with 69) rounded out the top five.

Here's the results for Tiger athletes on the day:

 

HIGH JUMP: Meggie Schroeder, T-7 (4-6)

 

LONG JUMP: Emmie Stanifer, third (15-6); Alexis Mason, seventh (14-7)

 

TRIPLE JUMP: Olivia Watson, fourth (33-2.5)

 

DISCUS THROW: Savannah Maloney, sixth (104-11); Emma Daech, 13th (79-8)

 

SHOT PUT: Emma Daech, 10th (32-2.75); Savannah Malone, 11th (33-11)

 

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X800 RELAY: First, 10:36.20

 

4X800 RELAY: First, 9:58.42

 

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Third, 54.43

 

4X100 RELAY; Fourth, 50.71

 

Article continues after sponsor message

3,200 METERS: Colleen Corkery, second (12:13.11); Rachel Schoenecker, fourth (13:00.28)

 

100 HURDLES: Kendra Griggs, fourth (17.50); Elise Krone, seventh (18.88)

 

100 METERS: Alexis Boykin, eighth (13.83)

 

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, first (2:18.78); Danielle Bohannon, sixth (2:30.00)

 

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Second, 1:57.71

 

4X200 RELAY: Third, 1:47.67

 

400 METERS: Jaydi Swanson, second (1:02.21); Alexis Mason, fifth (1:03.96)

 

300 HURDLES: Honor Dimick, fourth (51.40); Kendra Griggs, fifth (52.17)

 

1,600 METERS: Caitlyn Clinton, first (5:21.07); Payton Flowers, second (5:30.22); Julianna Determan, fifth (5:40.42)

 

200 METERS: Meggie Schroeder, 10th (28.86); Alexis Boykin, 11th (28.88)

 

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: First, 4:19.95

 

4X400 RELAY: First, 4:05.23

More like this:

Apr 22, 2024 - Edwardsville Takes Winston Brown Invite Title, Alton High's Young Athletes Impress At Meet

5 days ago - Edwardsville Ties for First in Thrilling IHSA Class 3A Finals

Apr 10, 2024 - Martin Sets P.R - Edwardsville, Alton, Girls Post Big Performances In Frosh-Soph Invite

Apr 23, 2024 - CM's Rider Wins 4 Events: Local Stars Shine At Madison County Small Schools Girls Meet, Griffins Take Title

Mar 30, 2024 - Edwardsville Second In O'Fallon Boys Relays Track Meet, Granite City, Alton and Roxana Also Have Good Days

 