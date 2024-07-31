CASEYVILLE/ROXANA - A string of vandalism incidents targeting a local telecommunications provider's fiber optic network has led to significant disruptions in communications services across several areas, impacting both residents and critical emergency services.

The incidents, occurring over the past few months, have affected St. Louis, MO.; Cahokia, Roxana, Caseyville and Madison. The vandals have repeatedly cut through fiber optic cables, causing widespread service interruptions.

These acts have typically occurred during late evening hours, although a recent incident occurred in the early afternoon along a bike path with accessible utility poles.

The telecommunications company is collaborating with local authorities to investigate the vandalism. In an effort to identify those responsible, the company is offering a reward in coordination with the St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers. A Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators, with additional cash rewards provided by the telecommunications company for the next 30 days.

Authorities are urging the public to assist in the investigation by providing any information that may help identify the vandals.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or via the free P3 Tips app. “All tips into Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous,” according to a statement from the organization. “We have no caller ID, no voicemail, and no way to trace an IP address.

"All tips must be called or emailed directly to the Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline only or must be received through our free P3 app to be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward.”

The ongoing investigation underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of critical communication infrastructures, particularly those that support emergency services and first responders.

