CASEYVILLE — The Caseyville Police Department announced today that its annual Charity Poker Tournament successfully raised $16,000 for The BackStoppers Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to families of fallen first responders. The event, held over the weekend, was supported by a variety of local sponsors and participants.

"We could not have accomplished this without the support of the sponsors and players of this event," the Caseyville Police Department stated. This year's sponsors included Morrison Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical, AAIC Inc., Anheuser-Busch, Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses, and many more.

The tournament, which has been held for four consecutive years, aims to support The BackStoppers Inc. through community engagement and contributions. "We are really proud of this number and hope to continue to grow this event for years to come," the statement continued.

The local businesses that contributed to the event were essential in reaching the fundraising goal. Notable sponsors also included Mikes Automotive Collinsville, IL, Stewart Law Group, Petroff Companies, Tettaton Heating and Air Conditioning, Thin Blue Line USA, Hideaway Distillery, LE Smith Jewelers, Midwest Advanced Behavioral Health, Iron Workers Local 392, and Resolute Flags.

Additional support came from Anew Perspective, Inc., Holland Construction Services, George Alarm Company, Stillwater Senior Living, Rescue Me Grooming, Woody'z Pub & Grill-Caseyville, IL, Midwest Municipal Supply Caseyville, IL, Don's Lawn and Saw, McDonald's, See the Unseen, CMC Rotary - Rotary Club #3215, All Pro Tees, COUNTRY Financial, Caytown Caseyville, IL, A+ Super Storage, R&M Septic, Sewer, & Pipe Cleaning, State Park Volunteer Fire Department, Caseyville Bridge Inn, Sunset Escape Travel with Lauren Bettorf, Mr BBQ's Catering LLC-Kiwan Guyton, Parker's Car Wash - Caseyville, and Spread Your Wings Speech Services.

The Caseyville Police Department expressed gratitude to all involved and looks forward to next year's event, with hopes of surpassing this year's success.

