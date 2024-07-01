ALTON – An OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center pharmacist has received recognition for his dedication and excellence in preparing the next generation of pharmacists to enter the profession.

Casey Zaring, RPh, PharmD, clinical on-site pharmacist, recently received the 2023-2024 Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) Preceptor Excellence Award from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy. Zaring’s honor was awarded within the Health System Pharmacy category.

Dr. Zaring received his “preceptor of the year” award during a ceremony held at OSF Saint Anthony’s on Thursday, June 20, conducted by Monica Kempland, PhD, Experiential Education Coordinator, SIUE School of Pharmacy. “SIUE School of Pharmacy Preceptor Excellence Awards are based on student nominations and selected from a competitive group of preceptors each year,” says Dr. Kempland. ”On behalf of the faculty and staff of SIUE School of Pharmacy, we salute Dr. Zaring for his significant contributions in preparing the next generation of pharmacists.”

Among the comments contained within Zaring’s nominations included, “Casey is very passionate about pharmacy, and you can tell by how he runs his rotation. He caters the experience to each of his students based on what their goals are and what they see themselves doing after pharmacy school. He truly cares about his students.”

The 2023-2024 academic year is the first year Dr. Zaring has served as an SIUE School of Pharmacy preceptor. In total, Dr. Zaring has served as a pharmacy school student preceptor for seven (7) years. He has also served as a pharmacy school student preceptor for seven (7) years through the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, MO (formerly known as the St. Louis College of Pharmacy).

Dr. Zaring has been a Mission Partner at OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2015.

Serving as a preceptor to Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience (IPPE) and Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) students can be a highly rewarding experience,” says Dr. Kempland. “Incorporating students into a preceptor’s pharmacy practice setting offers the preceptor a chance to give back to the profession, extend patient care services, and expand the preceptor’s knowledge base.”

Among the criteria to be a preceptor through the SIUE School of Pharmacy include:

Licensed pharmacist (in good standing) for at least 12 months

Working in the same setting for at least six (6) months

Professional and ethical role model for students

Provide students with positive and constructive feedback

Good communication and organization skills

Contemporary pharmacy curriculums have two levels of experiential education incorporated over the course of the program: Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPE) and Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPE). During the IPPE program students develop practice skills while during the APPE program they are expected to demonstrate their achievement of the skills needed to be a practicing pharmacist.

