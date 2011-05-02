ALTON – Two area bands will bring their own flavor of music to the Jacoby Arts Center for the second "LIVE at Jacoby: second fridays" event scheduled for May 13.

Folk artist Casey Reeves of Farmington, Mo. kicks off the evening with his combination of American and folk rock. Reeves has been playing around the region for the last 12 years at various venues. Beginning his career in music at age 16, Reeves has played with the likes of Split Lip Rayfield, Chris Roe (of the Ataris), Ozma, Chris Koza and many others.

Reeves began his own project in the summer of 2005 that came to be called Caulfield and the Magic. He recorded "In Between Oceans" with Wil Reeves at Centro Cellar Studios, which was completed in late 2010. The album features his sister, Hannah Reeves, and a group of Midwestern musicians. His songs have been called “alt country at their core," with "thick compositions of piano, mandolin and resigned drums drenched in regret, hope and lovesickness."

"I am very excited that nationally touring acts are playing at our venue. We feel that Jacoby Arts Center really brings something unique to the St. Louis area,” said Allan Largen, Jacoby Arts Center board member.

John Henry & The Engine draws on everything from rock to soul to country. Band members came together through a series of pieces falling into place at the right time. The group puts all its effort into its live shows involving the audience and establishing a flow through the entire performance.

Article continues after sponsor message

John Henry & The Engine has played at events with Keith Urban, Better than Ezra and Black Joe Lewis. In April, the band released its newest compact disc, “Sad Face of Yours.”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Casey Reeves will perform from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., with John Henry & The Engine taking the stage from 9 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 with a cash bar available.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Ill., the Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization with the mission of fostering the artistic development and economic success of artists, and expanding accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

More like this: