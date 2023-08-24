JERSEY - Some may not know this but Jersey had boys cross country and track coach Harold Landon was an exceptional sprinter while a high school athlete and he placed in state.

Over the years, Landon has produced a lot of top-notch sprinters. The latest in the group is Casey Borkowski, who stood out in both the 100 meters (11.3) and 200 meters (22.66) as a junior and will be a key senior member of the team in 2024. He also had a team-best 400 meters (55.24) this past year.

Borkowski served as a main anchor for the Jersey boys' sprint relays, Landon said. When Borkowski took the handoff on that last leg he was always like a bolt of lightning for the Panthers. Borkowski was competitive in every Panthers' meet in the sprints and drew attention throughout the season.

“Casey is a very hard worker,” Coach Landon said. “He is a track guy. He was all-conference in the 100 meters, 200 and anchored the 4 x 100 relay team at the MVC Meet.

“Casey broke 23 seconds a couple of times in the 200 meters. He has a bright future for next year. Casey loves the 200 but I think he also could be a good 400-meter runner next season.”

