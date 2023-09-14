EDWARDSVILLE - “It’s like I got this music in my mind,” sings Taylor Swift in her song “Shake It Off,” and that seems to be the case for budding musical theater star and Swiftie Case Warner.

Warner, an Edwardsville High School senior, has made a name for himself on the stage and in the classroom. For that reason, Case Warner is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Warner keeps a busy schedule, with a long list of extracurriculars both academic and creative in nature. He has served on the Student Council for all four years of high school and keeps his fellow students informed as part of the Morning Announcement Team.

Because of his involvement, Warner knows what Edwardsville High School students need, and he spends a lot of time advocating for them. He represents his classmates on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Board and also serves as the student representative to the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 Board of Education.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

When he’s not in class or collaborating with students and educators, Warner can be found somewhere near the stage. He has been a member of the drama club since he was a freshman, and he spent multiple years in the marching band. He also performs with the Edwardsville High School a capella group, the AcaFellaz.

Through all of this, Warner has honed his skills as an actor and singer. He even participates in theater productions outside of school. This passion and discipline clearly pays off; following the drama club’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” Warner was recognized for his performance in a major way.

“I was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the 2023 Saint Louis High School Musical Theater Awards for my performance as Patrick Star in ‘The SpongeBob Musical’ last spring!” Warner said. “I participate in a lot of community theater outside of school. I spend most of my summer working on at least one, if not two, productions.”

Even when Warner isn’t on the stage, he’s never far away from it. He enjoys singing, songwriting and playwriting in his free time, which has been great preparation as he begins auditions for collegiate musical theater programs.

Congratulations to Case for this recognition by Edwardsville High School and Gerard Fischer!

More like this: