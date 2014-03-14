Calling All Superheroes,

CASA is excited to announce that the Third Tri-County 2014 CASA Superhero

Run has been scheduled for June 7th from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. A planning

committee is being formed and we need the same super powers you shared with

us last year!

Please join us at RFM on Monday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. - we need your

help! If you plan to participate but cannot make this meeting - just let us

know and we will send you a summary of the meeting and the date for the

next.

Remember, there are many ways to help if you are not able to be join us on

the planning committee:

* Spread the word about the event!

* Register to run/walk yourself or form a group

* Sponsor the event

* Volunteer the day of the event

* Stuff goody bags

* Sort and distribute T-shirts

* Become a CASA volunteer or encourage someone you think would be a

great advocate for children to contact us about the program!!

We have attached the materials needed to advertise, sponsor, and participate

in the 2014 CASA Superhero Run. If you have any questions or suggestions,

contact Angela Piper or Javawn Morris at 618 251-9790 or send an email to

apiper.casa@gmail.com

Thank you so much for your past work with this event that helps support

abused and neglected children in Madison County!

