EDWARDSVILLE - Approximately 244 students in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) were honored for their outstanding achievements during CAS’ annual Honors Day program held Sunday, April 15 on campus.

CAS Honors Day is the largest single celebration of student achievement held annually, outside of commencement. This year, nearly 300 awards and scholarships were presented from 22 departments and programs.

“The students we honor today have successfully begun a journey of intellectual transformation that will continue throughout their educational and professional careers, and we couldn’t be prouder of them,” said CAS Dean Greg Budzban, PhD.

Budzban expressed his deep appreciation to sponsors whose contributions help transform students’ lives. More than 50 were in attendance during the program.

“Your continued generosity has a profound impact on the lives of our students, an impact that could not be replicated without your support,” Budzban said. “We are extremely grateful.”

Tanadja Barber was the program’s student speaker. She is pursuing a master’s in art therapy counseling. Barber received the Carol Lark Art Therapy Award, sponsored by the Missouri Art Therapy Association.

“Today’s scholarships and awards are given to those who have demonstrated an unrelenting commitment to higher education, despite all obstacles,” Barber said. “I challenge my peers to take this moment and use it when you feel like it’s impossible to thrive. Think about all the people that support you and your success, and believe in yourself in a way that makes you fearless.”

To award and scholarship sponsors, Barber said, “Your generosity and vote of confidence stand against our insecurities and give us the courage to believe in ourselves the way you do. We are eternally grateful and can only aspire to make you proud.”

At Honors Day, several new awards were presented, including the Buchta 1852 Quercus Grove Scholarship, which will alternate between the Departments of Art and Design, and Theater and Dance. Dr. Lois Ladd sponsored the award that was presented to Elizabeth Virgl, a senior in the Department of Art and Design.

The $1,000 Rhine Latowsky Harrison Scholarship in Mass Communications was also awarded for the first time in CAS. Senior Catharine Camero earned the scholarship, sponsored by Martha Rose Rhine.

Several CAS students were recognized for awards in two different departments, including but not limited to:

Jon Garrett was recognized by the Departments of Music and Foreign Languages and Literature

Joseph Strohmeyer received awards from the Departments of Applied Communication Studies and Biological Sciences

Willem Devin earned an award from the Department of Philosophy, as well as two awards from the Department of Historical Studies

Felicia Johler was recognized by the Departments of Philosophy and Criminal Justice Studies

CAS Associate Dean Wendy Shaw, PhD, was honored during the ceremony for her 15 years of service in that role. She will relocate to her home department of geography in July.

Notably, two students were recognized for receiving the Peace Corps PREP status. Claire Schneider and Erika Bainbridge are the first SIUE students to attain this status.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 20 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

