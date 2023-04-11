ALTON - The Alton Redbirds improved to 3-1 in the Southwestern Conference Monday night after a 3-1 win over Belleville East at Piasa Motor Fuels Field. Overall, the Redbirds sit with a 7-2-1 record this season.

It was senior Dachelle Carter who stepped up big in her first year as a varsity player. Her two goals, along with senior forward Emily Baker's strike, would be enough to beat the Lancers.

Carter broke the tie in the 3rd minute when she scored a header directly from a corner kick. Baker doubled the lead in the 9th minute before Carter scored once again from a corner in the 32nd minute. She's now got three goals and an assist to her name this season. Baker has now scored 11.

Alton led 3-0 heading into halftime.

Redbirds' head coach Gwen Sabo has been impressed with Carter this season and says she has been stepping it up big time.

"She's good in the air and one of the few players who isn't afraid to head the ball," Sabo said.

Sabo mentioned that Carter is able to translate some of her basketball skills onto the pitch.

"She's one of our best players at staying with her mark on defensive set plays and crosses because she boxes them out," Sabo added.

The Lancers had a great chance to cut into the lead in the second half when they were awarded a penalty for a handball infraction, but they put it wide. Alton senior goalkeeper Peyton Baker guessed the right way and would have had it regardless Sabo said. Baker finished with 18 saves in goal against the Lancers.

Belleville East did get on the board with three minutes left in the game to get to the eventual scoreline of 3-1.

Peyton Baker did something kind of rare for a goalie; assisted on a goal. It was the fourth helper of her high school career as a goalie. Junior Jada Bruce also had an assist Monday night.

The Redbirds will be back in action at home on Thursday when they play Belleville West. That game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Alton beat the Maroons earlier this season by a score of 1-0 back on March 23.

