Carter James Klunk Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Carter James Klunk Parents: Jeffrey and Katherin (Palsen) Klunk of Jerseyville Birth Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz Birth Length: 20.5 inches Date: August 6, 2018 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 7:18 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Siblings: Adelaide Klunk (1) Grandparents: Dennis and Mary Klunk of Jerseyville, Matthew and Lori Palsen of Carlinville Great Grandparents: James Klunk of Fieldon, Lawrence and Ruth Mayo of Carlinville, Arlene Palsen of Carlinville More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip