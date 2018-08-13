Carter James Klunk
Name: Carter James Klunk
Parents: Jeffrey and Katherin (Palsen) Klunk of Jerseyville
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Date: August 6, 2018
Time: 7:18 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Adelaide Klunk (1)
Grandparents: Dennis and Mary Klunk of Jerseyville, Matthew and Lori Palsen of Carlinville
Great Grandparents: James Klunk of Fieldon, Lawrence and Ruth Mayo of Carlinville, Arlene Palsen of Carlinville
More like this: