Name: Carter James Klunk

Parents: Jeffrey and Katherin (Palsen) Klunk of Jerseyville

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Date: August 6, 2018

Time: 7:18 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Adelaide Klunk (1)

Grandparents: Dennis and Mary Klunk of Jerseyville, Matthew and Lori Palsen of Carlinville

Great Grandparents: James Klunk of Fieldon, Lawrence and Ruth Mayo of Carlinville, Arlene Palsen of Carlinville

