ALTON - It seems there has been a rash of cars hitting poles in Alton recently, at least one Saturday afternoon and another on Brookside Avenue at Sunnyside on Monday afternoon. The one at Brookside occurred at 3:28 p.m. and the other on Saturday at 3:20 p.m.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom House said two injured males were transported by ambulance from the Brookside incident. He said at the scene the driver said they had brake issues and lost control of the vehicle. House said the two transported had non-life-threatening injuries.

In the other Alton incident on Oakwood on Saturday, Ameren Illinois was called to the scene in the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue after a car struck the pole and left the accident. Ameren Illinois crews were at the scene for multiple hours repairing the damage.

