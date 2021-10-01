ALTON - The Alton Fire Department quickly extinguished a car fire in the 1600 block of Main Street in Alton on Friday afternoon.

The car fire occurred when two vehicles collided in that area. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, Battalion Chief on duty David Eichen said. Eichen said the fire call came in at 1:58 a.m. to the department and they dispatched to the scene in rapid fashion.

“The buckled hood of one of the cars made contact with the battery and the battery shorted out,” Eichen said. “The shorted battery appeared to start the fire in the engine compartment of one of the vehicles. The firefighters had the car fire out in quick fashion.”

The initial call to the fire department said the building there on Main Street had been hit, but Battalion Chief Eichen said that wasn't the case.

