WOOD RIVER - A pair of cars collided at East Edwardsville Road and Wood River Avenue in Wood River on Friday afternoon.

The call to police and fire came in about 2 p.m. Wood River Police, Wood River Fire and East Alton Police all responded to the scene. Airbags were reported deployed, but it didn't appear there were serious injuries.

