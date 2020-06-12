Cars Collide in Wood River On Friday Afternoon
June 12, 2020 2:43 PM June 13, 2020 11:25 AM
WOOD RIVER - A pair of cars collided at East Edwardsville Road and Wood River Avenue in Wood River on Friday afternoon.
The call to police and fire came in about 2 p.m. Wood River Police, Wood River Fire and East Alton Police all responded to the scene. Airbags were reported deployed, but it didn't appear there were serious injuries.
