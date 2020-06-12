Cars Collide in Wood River On Friday Afternoon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message WOOD RIVER - A pair of cars collided at East Edwardsville Road and Wood River Avenue in Wood River on Friday afternoon. The call to police and fire came in about 2 p.m. Wood River Police, Wood River Fire and East Alton Police all responded to the scene. Airbags were reported deployed, but it didn't appear there were serious injuries. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip