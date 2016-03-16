ALTON - Alton native Erica Carrow epitomized what Tuesday’s Illinois Primary Election represented for her and others in the Millennial generation - that they care about politics and the world around them.

Politicians, business people and others are beginning to realize this generation is serious about elections and their candidates.

For Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, it gives her great hope for the future to see the younger generation voting.

Carrow smiled and was extremely proud to cast her vote late Tuesday morning at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Alton.

“This is the second time I have voted,” Carrow said. “It is really important especially with all the different candidates and a lot of big decisions to make.” Carrow encouraged others her age to get in the game and vote in the November General Election if they haven’t yet registered.

Asked if her parents helped motivate her to what to make voting a tradition, she said “definitely.”

“My parents always encouraged me to vote,” she said. “I feel a lot of people complain about things, but if you don’t vote you shouldn’t complain.” She smiled as she left to cast her vote and said, “I feel strongly about someone (a candidate).”

In Precinct 19 in Glen Carbon, Jay Kelleher and Joyce Lakes helped several people get registered and pointed them to the voting booths. Both agreed that voting is a privilege that should be taken seriously and they were ecstatic about the turnout they witnessed.

Tijuana Ingram, one of the judges at the precinct, said she had been an election judge for 25 years.

“I enjoy the political process,” she said. “I do think it is extremely important to vote.”

In Madison and Jersey County on Tuesday about 39 percent of those registered, voted, a remarkable statistic, said Madison County Clerk Ming-Mendoza. Ming-Mendoza was ecstatic to see such younger flavor come out and cast their ballots and she is optimistic about another strong turnout in November.

“We had almost three times the voters come out on Tuesday as we did in 2012 in the primary,” she said. “It is exciting and a wonderful thing. People need to come out and vote, which they did yesterday.”

