West Central (3-0) @ Carrollton (2-1)

This is one of these early season showdowns that will have everybody who is involved in the WIVC, having their attention on this game. You could also say that the Hawks and Cougars have met their match with each other.

The game has been changed from Friday night to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carrollton High School football field.

West Central immediately announced themselves to the conference, and possibly the state that they are for real by shutting out Camp Point Central 20-0. Since then they pounded Routt Catholic 43-20 and North Greene 42-8. Carrollton will definitely challenge the Cougars athletically, mainly through the air, whilst trying to spread things out on offense.

Going into last week’s contest against Greenfield, Carrollton had plenty of doubters after a loss to Brown County and then a miracle victory over Unity, which they could’ve very easily lost. However they pinned their ears back and shutout the Tigers 26-0 thus restored and maybe gained some renewed believers. It’ll be a classic offensive attack contrast.

Carrollton runs the spread, a predominantly passing setup and West Central runs the wing-T, a heavily run oriented setup. The stakes of this showdown is big and whoever comes away with the victory will be 2-0 in the WIVC South and most likely will be favored to take care of the rest of their southern opponents.

Pleasant Hill Wolves (1-2) @ Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers (1-2)

These two teams look to be on opposite sides mentally at the moment. For Pleasant Hill they shocked their long time rivals Calhoun and as for Greenfield they got shutout by their long time rivals Carrollton and are 1-2 for the first time since 2010.

The Tigers offense had several lapses last week, but at the same time were a play or two away from getting right back into the game with play action, home run passes. Their defense they did shutout Carrollton in the second half, but it is important if they cut out the mistakes they had in the 1st half of that game overall. Going into this showdown the Wolves will be the ones with all the confidence in the world and will believe that their game against Calhoun was no fluke at all and they can score 32 or more points on Greenfield.

The good news for the Tigers is that Pleasant Hill has allowed over 20 points per game so far and if they can get Taegan Grigsby going with Jordan Williams and Killion Roth then they have the potential to go off on the Wolves defense. Don’t be surprised if both teams score over 20 points and it comes down to one possession.

