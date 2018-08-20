Get The Latest News!

CARROLLTON - There is no question, the Carrollton Hawks will be one of the state's top Class 1A football teams this fall and a dominant force throughout the region.

The Hawks showcased much of their arsenal on both offense and defense during a scrimmage Friday night in front a large group of fans. There is no question the Hawks will be competitive this season.

The Hawks’ head football coach Nick Flowers said his squad showed they are in good condition in the scrimmage entering the start of the regular season next week.

Carrollton opens its 2018 football season at home at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, against Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia.

“I really liked the amount of defensive speed we had flying to the ball,” Coach Flowers said of one of the scrimmage highlights. “We had four or five guys flying to the ball. That is what we have to do; we have to get the offensive guys the ball.”

Coach Flowers said he is excited to show his exceptional offensive weapons, starting with left-handed quarterback Hunter Flowers and power back Byron Holmes, receiver Nathan Walker and much more.

“We didn’t see the initial exhaustion we see a lot of times in the scrimmage,” Coach Flowers said.

“That doesn’t mean we will be easy on the guys next week, though,” he laughed.

