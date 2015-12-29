CARROLLTON - There’s something about the number 1,000 that people rave about and when you can achieve that many points in high school basketball, it’s a big deal.

Three minutes into the third quarter against the Triopia Trojans, Carrollton’s Luke Gillingham scored point number 1,001 to break the 1,000 mark in his career.

Ironically it wasn’t exactly the first thought on his mind when the ball went through the hoop.

“It kind of hit me and it kind of didn’t,” Gillingham said. “It was a tight game so it’s not really something you’re thinking about when you’re doing that.”

Gillingham led all scorers with 21 points as well as led the Carrollton Hawks to a 57-45 victory over Triopia.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of it,” Carrollton head coach Jeff Krumwiede said. “It was a very well played game by both teams.”

Since this was a tournament game, play still went on until a Triopia player was fouled, which allowed the game to be stopped and honor Gillingham’s milestone.

However he felt a little caught off-guard during that moment.

“It was a little awkward,” Gillingham said with a laugh. “The Triopia people were wondering what was going on. It was a little different.”

He was given the game ball and gave it to his mother in the Carrollton crowd and then proceeded to get on with the game.

“When you get a record like this out of the way a lot of times it takes the weight off the shoulders,” Krumwiede said.

It was a slow beginning for the Hawks as they fell behind early 9-2, which included a rare technical foul because Brody Howard’s number in the official scorebook was wrong.

“Instead of copying my scorebook they re-pasted from the last game,” Krumwiede said.

It was pasted down on paper as number 25, instead of his actual number 13.

The reason why it was 25 is because he had to switch jerseys in the previous game against Pawnee yesterday when he got blood on his original jersey and switched over.

The scoring officials copied and pasted the player names and numbers on the stat sheet from the second half of the game when Howard was wearing 25.

“Because everything is in a hurry around here that was one of the things that was overlooked,” Krumwiede said. “More times than not, to prevent mistakes like that from happening, the officials will ask you to check the official book and sign it.”

The end result was a three-point trip for the Trojans, but then Carrollton came to life with 7-2 run to end the first quarter, but still trailed 11-9.

The Hawks picked up their intensity on defense by forcing steals and getting baskets and led 24-15.

However, Triopia, who refused to be dusted away during the whole game, caught up and trailed 27-23 at halftime.

Isaac Werries’ 14 points and freshman Shawn Bell’s 13 led the Trojans for the game.

Bell, who scored over 3,000 points in his middle school days was giving Carrollton fits all game long with his shooting and passing.

“We challenged our older guys in the pregame to make a game within the game to contain this freshman and showing him what it’s like to being guarded by a senior,” Krumwiede said. “Early on he won the battle and later we did a better job of bottling him up.”

The Hawks got on another little run to start the third quarter and it included a slick behind-the-back layup by Jeremy Watson, who finished with 14 points. But the Trojans would later battle back again and still trailed by six at 42-36 going into the final frame.

Carrollton slowly separated themselves from Triopia as the Trojans’ shooting went cold and the Hawks drew fouls and made most of their free throws down the stretch.

Krumwiede thinks the Trojans are going to be a force to reckoned with in the coming season, if not later this season with the young talent they have with Bell, Werries, Blake Lawson, and Grant Duesterhaus, among others.

“Of their starting five that will all be back next year this is a team that’s going to make a lot of noise,” Krumwiede said. “They’re still growing and learning, but they’ve got a great future ahead of them.”

The win advances the Hawks to the fifth place championship against either Auburn or Springfield Lutheran at 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

