CARROLLTON - Brady Carroll, a recent graduate of Carrollton High School, has made a name for himself in the competitive world of trap shooting. Despite his recent achievements, Carroll remains modest about his performance at a national level, where he placed 13th in the country.

"I was proud of it," he said. "I wish I did a little bit better and broke into the top 10."

Carroll shot and incredible 100/100 with multiple other shooters who then competed for the championship.

Carroll, who has participated in other sports such as football and track, found trap shooting to be particularly rewarding.

"Most definitely one of the most rewarding sports to do," he stated.

Carroll's journey in trap shooting began with encouragement from his father, Andy Carroll. "Dad really got me interested in the first place. He has helped me along by buying me a gun, a TRI Star trap special," Carroll explained. His boss, Gary Fitzgerald, has also been a significant supporter, alongside his mother, Brenda.

Carroll's involvement in trap shooting extended beyond just participating; he worked at the FLC Shooting Grounds in White Hall, where he had the opportunity to interact with professional shooters from around the country.

"I learned quite a bit even helping out at the range. We shoot at and get to talk to pro shooters around the country," he said.

Looking ahead, Carroll plans to continue his involvement in trap shooting by signing up with the Amateur Trap Association, allowing him to compete nationwide. However, his immediate future includes attending the Midwest Welding Institute for an 18-week program, after which he aims to become a fully certified welder.

Reflecting on his time in Carrollton, Carroll expressed gratitude for the competitive sports environment.

"I have enjoyed growing up here, being in a very competitive sports-wise town. Football, track, and trap shooting have been fun growing up in this kind of atmosphere," he said.

As for the future of the Carrollton Hawks trap shooting team, Carroll remains optimistic. "The team did well. We got a couple of young strong shooters coming up. I believe they will help the team a lot and hopefully make us place at nationals coming up," he noted.

From his role as a center and nose tackle in football to throwing shot put and discus in track, Carroll's high school career has been marked by diverse athletic achievements. Brady's dedication to trap shooting has set him apart, paving the way for a promising future both in sports and his professional career.

